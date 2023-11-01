Liverpool can move into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup when they travel to AFC Bournemouth tonight (19.45 GMT).

The Reds are expected to make changes to their starting line-up as they have done outside of the Premier League this season. But with momentum growing, having won the previous three matches, Jurgen Klopp may have a dilemma whether to field a strong side.

Liverpool will be without Luis Diaz once again as the rescue mission for his kidnapped father in Colombia continues. Meanwhile, Andy Robertson (shoulder), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Conor Bradley (back) are sidelined and Ben Doak (muscle) is a doubt despite a return to training.

Heading into the encounter, here's the Liverpool team predicted.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kellher - The talented No.2 will get another chance in the cup competition. He was the hero on the way to glory two years ago.

2 . RB - Joe Gomez Trent Alexander-Arnold played in both matches last week so will need a rest. Gomez is the current deputy and has been in sound form when he's features this term.

3 . CB - Joel Matip Came off the bench against Forest and will provide the experience and leadership at the back.