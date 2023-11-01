Register
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Liverpool predicted line-up vs Bournemouth - as Jurgen Klopp hands out two debuts amid 10 changes - gallery

Liverpool team predicted to face Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.

By Will Rooney
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:15 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 14:22 GMT

Liverpool can move into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup when they travel to AFC Bournemouth tonight (19.45 GMT).

The Reds are expected to make changes to their starting line-up as they have done outside of the Premier League this season. But with momentum growing, having won the previous three matches, Jurgen Klopp may have a dilemma whether to field a strong side.

Liverpool will be without Luis Diaz once again as the rescue mission for his kidnapped father in Colombia continues. Meanwhile, Andy Robertson (shoulder), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Conor Bradley (back) are sidelined and Ben Doak (muscle) is a doubt despite a return to training.

Heading into the encounter, here's the Liverpool team predicted.

The talented No.2 will get another chance in the cup competition. He was the hero on the way to glory two years ago.

1. GK - Caoimhin Kellher -

The talented No.2 will get another chance in the cup competition. He was the hero on the way to glory two years ago.

Trent Alexander-Arnold played in both matches last week so will need a rest. Gomez is the current deputy and has been in sound form when he's features this term.

2. RB - Joe Gomez

Trent Alexander-Arnold played in both matches last week so will need a rest. Gomez is the current deputy and has been in sound form when he's features this term.

Came off the bench against Forest and will provide the experience and leadership at the back.

3. CB - Joel Matip

Came off the bench against Forest and will provide the experience and leadership at the back.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough campaign and could make his seventh appearance.

4. Jarell Quansah

The 20-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough campaign and could make his seventh appearance.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BournemouthJurgen KloppPremier League