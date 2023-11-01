Liverpool predicted line-up vs Bournemouth - as Jurgen Klopp hands out two debuts amid 10 changes - gallery
Liverpool team predicted to face Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.
Liverpool can move into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup when they travel to AFC Bournemouth tonight (19.45 GMT).
The Reds are expected to make changes to their starting line-up as they have done outside of the Premier League this season. But with momentum growing, having won the previous three matches, Jurgen Klopp may have a dilemma whether to field a strong side.
Liverpool will be without Luis Diaz once again as the rescue mission for his kidnapped father in Colombia continues. Meanwhile, Andy Robertson (shoulder), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Conor Bradley (back) are sidelined and Ben Doak (muscle) is a doubt despite a return to training.
Heading into the encounter, here's the Liverpool team predicted.