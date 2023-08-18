Register
BREAKING
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Knowsley shootings: Suspects named as gun hunt continues
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack

Liverpool predicted line-up vs Bournemouth - one change made amid Waturu Endo call - gallery

By Will Rooney
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 11:27 BST

Liverpool prepare for their first home game of the 2023-24 season when they welcome AFC Bournemouth to Anfield on Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on the opening day of the campaign, which represented a decent result. Liverpool were put on the back foot for much of the second period at Stamford Bridge, with their need for a new defensive midfielder stark.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp’s side have moved to fill the void with a leftfield transfer. They’ve agreed to sign Waturu Endo from Stuttgart for a fee of around £16 million - but much depends on whether paperwork is complete on time for him to feature.

Liverpool could also welcome back Thiago Alcantara back for the first time in four months. The Spain international had hip surgery in April and missed the entire pre-season campaign but is back in training.

Klopp may also look to tweak his side from Chelsea. If the Reds are to challenge for the Premier League top four then putting sides such as Bournemouth to the sword is imperative.

Ahead of the game, here’s how we predicted Liverpool will line-up.

Named Liverpool’s man of the match last week but he’ll be hoping for a quieter afternoon.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

Named Liverpool’s man of the match last week but he’ll be hoping for a quieter afternoon. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Will be aiming to influence the game more after proving somewhat quiet at Chelsea.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Will be aiming to influence the game more after proving somewhat quiet at Chelsea. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. CB - Ibrahima Konate

Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Made plenty of blocks and clearances against Chelsea and will now be relishing leading Liverpool out for the first time since being appointed captain.

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk

Made plenty of blocks and clearances against Chelsea and will now be relishing leading Liverpool out for the first time since being appointed captain. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BournemouthChelseaJurgen KloppStamford Bridge