Liverpool prepare for their first home game of the 2023-24 season when they welcome AFC Bournemouth to Anfield on Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Reds were held to a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on the opening day of the campaign, which represented a decent result. Liverpool were put on the back foot for much of the second period at Stamford Bridge, with their need for a new defensive midfielder stark.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp’s side have moved to fill the void with a leftfield transfer. They’ve agreed to sign Waturu Endo from Stuttgart for a fee of around £16 million - but much depends on whether paperwork is complete on time for him to feature.

Liverpool could also welcome back Thiago Alcantara back for the first time in four months. The Spain international had hip surgery in April and missed the entire pre-season campaign but is back in training.

Klopp may also look to tweak his side from Chelsea. If the Reds are to challenge for the Premier League top four then putting sides such as Bournemouth to the sword is imperative.

Ahead of the game, here’s how we predicted Liverpool will line-up.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Named Liverpool’s man of the match last week but he’ll be hoping for a quieter afternoon. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Will be aiming to influence the game more after proving somewhat quiet at Chelsea. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images