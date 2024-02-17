Register
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Liverpool predicted line-up vs Brentford - as Jurgen Klopp makes changes after late injury blow - gallery

Liverpool team predicted to face Brentford in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 17th Feb 2024, 06:47 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 08:20 GMT

Liverpool can put the pressure on their Premier League title rivals when they make the trip to Brentford on Saturday (12.30 GMT).

The Reds playing at lunchtime means that they have an opportunity to move five points clear ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal's respective games against Chelsea and Burnley.

Jurgen Klopp's side bounced back to winning ways when they earned a 3-1 win over Burnley. Liverpool have also enjoyed the rarity of a full week to prepare for their clash against Brentford, who beat Wolves 2-0 last time out.

The Reds weren't quite at their best against Burnley but dug in with a depleted squad. And it seems that Klopp will have injury issue once against when heading to the Gtec Community Stadium. Trent Alexander-Arnold is set for another period on the sidelines because of a recurrence of a knee injury while Dominik Szoboszlai is struggling with a hamstring problem and was not spotted in training earlier this week. What's more, Alisson Becker has been ruled out after pulling his hamstring in training.

However, Mo Salah is back involved in sessions and Klopp may have a decision whether to start Liverpool's talisman. What's more, Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez are expected to be back after illness and Conor Bradley has returned to Merseyside after being given compassionate leave following the passing of his father.

Klopp will have several decisions to make when it comes to his line-up. With everything in mind, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face Brentford.

1. GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

A late blow to Alisson means the Republic of Ireland international will make successive starts.

2. RB - Joe Gomez

Klopp has two viable options despite Alexander-Arnold's injury. But with Bradley missing two games, Gomez may be deemed as slightly more match ready.

3. CB - Ibrahima Konate

The France international had to sit out against Burnley because of suspension. However, it's likely he'll make a return as Liverpool look to quell the threat of Ivan Toney.

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain could be in for a real battle with Brentford talisman Toney.

