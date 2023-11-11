Register
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Liverpool predicted starting line-up vs Brentford - as Jurgen Klopp unleashes new tactic - gallery

Liverpool team predicted to face Brentford in the Premier League at Anfield.

By Will Rooney
Published 11th Nov 2023, 15:09 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 15:23 GMT

Liverpool look to sign off before the international break when they face Brentford at Anfield on Sunday (14.00 GMT).

The Reds have been lacklustre in their previous two games and Jurgen Klopp will quickly want to stamp the poor form out. A last-gasp 1-1 draw against Luton Town was followed up by a dismal 3-2 Europa League loss to Toulouse earlier this week.

But Liverpool's performances in most of their games this season have been impressive. They have a chance to leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur in the table with a victory.

But the Reds won't be underestimated Brentford and have some injury concerns. Curtis Jones (hamstring) is ruled out while Ryan Gravenberch (knee) is a concern. It means that Klopp could have up to five midfielders out along with the suspended Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Alcantara (knee) and Stefan Bajcetic (calf).

The Brazil No.1 will come back in between the posts after Caoimhin Kelleher deputised against Toulouse.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

The Brazil No.1 will come back in between the posts after Caoimhin Kelleher deputised against Toulouse.

One of Liverpool's better performers against Toulouse and he could continue in the role given the injury issues.

2. RB - Joe Gomez

One of Liverpool's better performers against Toulouse and he could continue in the role given the injury issues.

Re-established himself as first choice in the Premier League having been down the pecking order earlier in the season.

3. CB - Ibrahima Konate

Re-established himself as first choice in the Premier League having been down the pecking order earlier in the season.

The Liverpool captain is enjoying a strong season so far.

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain is enjoying a strong season so far.

