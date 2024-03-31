Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Liverpool predicted line-up vs Brighton - as Jurgen Klopp makes three changes amid double boost - gallery

Liverpool team predicted to face Brighton in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 31st Mar 2024, 09:05 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2024, 09:18 BST

Liverpool's Premier League title defence recommences when they face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield (14.00 BST).

The Reds return to action after the international break. And they have the chance to pile the pressure on Manchester City and Arsenal, who meet at the Etihad Stadium later in the afternoon, by claiming all three points.

Liverpool do have some injury concerns, with Andy Robertson suffering an ankle issue representing Scotland while the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker remain absent.

Klopp also has to weigh up who is ready to feature against a Brighton side who will be under much scrutiny - with manager Roberto De Zerbi under consideration to replace the German at the end of the season.

Ahead of kick-off, here's the Liverpool team predicted.

The Republic of Ireland international is set to continue to deputise with Alisson still not available.

1. GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

1. GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

The Republic of Ireland international is set to continue to deputise with Alisson still not available.

The 20-year-old surprisingly did not start against United but scored his first international goal for Northern Ireland during the break and should be in confident mood.

2. RB - Conor Bradley

2. RB - Conor Bradley

The 20-year-old surprisingly did not start against United but scored his first international goal for Northern Ireland during the break and should be in confident mood.

Liverpool's captain has been back to his imperious best this season.

3. CB - Virgil van Dijk

3. CB - Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool's captain has been back to his imperious best this season.

Made a return from action after injury for France and he should be fine to feature.

4. CB - Ibrahima Konate

4. CB - Ibrahima Konate

Made a return from action after injury for France and he should be fine to feature.

