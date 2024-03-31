Liverpool's Premier League title defence recommences when they face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield (14.00 BST).

The Reds return to action after the international break. And they have the chance to pile the pressure on Manchester City and Arsenal, who meet at the Etihad Stadium later in the afternoon, by claiming all three points.

Liverpool do have some injury concerns, with Andy Robertson suffering an ankle issue representing Scotland while the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker remain absent.

Klopp also has to weigh up who is ready to feature against a Brighton side who will be under much scrutiny - with manager Roberto De Zerbi under consideration to replace the German at the end of the season.

Ahead of kick-off, here's the Liverpool team predicted.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher The Republic of Ireland international is set to continue to deputise with Alisson still not available.

2 . RB - Conor Bradley The 20-year-old surprisingly did not start against United but scored his first international goal for Northern Ireland during the break and should be in confident mood.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Liverpool's captain has been back to his imperious best this season.