Liverpool 's last game before the international break was the heart-breaking 4-3 defeat at Old Trafford but there are plenty of big games to deal with after club football resumes.

A lot of players left to go and represent their country across the world but some, including key figures, remained in Liverpool to monitor their fitness and get ready for the business end of the season. Jurgen Klopp's side don't return to action until March 31, when they will face Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton at Anfield as they hope to continue their title push. Ahead of that, we've decided to look at the predicted XI that Klopp could choose based off the latest injury news.