Liverpool predicted line-up vs Brighton - Decisions made as Jurgen Klopp welcomes back key stars - gallery

Liverpool team news: The international break sees plenty of Liverpool players featuring but we've decided to look ahead to their next game against Brighton.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 24th Mar 2024, 07:11 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2024, 07:21 GMT

Liverpool's last game before the international break was the heart-breaking 4-3 defeat at Old Trafford but there are plenty of big games to deal with after club football resumes.

A lot of players left to go and represent their country across the world but some, including key figures, remained in Liverpool to monitor their fitness and get ready for the business end of the season. Jurgen Klopp's side don't return to action until March 31, when they will face Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton at Anfield as they hope to continue their title push. Ahead of that, we've decided to look at the predicted XI that Klopp could choose based off the latest injury news.

The Irish keeper has been deputising for Alisson, who remains out.

1. GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Conor Bradley returns to the Northern Ireland line-up against the backdrop of a stellar few months at Liverpool

2. RB - Conor Bradley

The Liverpool skipper is with the Netherlands and it's unclear how much of the two friendlies against Scotland and Germany he will play.

3. CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Frenchman had missed the last few games and while some were worried about his return, he has reported for international duty with France which suggests he will be ready to start in two weeks.

4. CB - Ibrahima Konate

