Liverpool aim to bounce back to winning ways when they face Burnley at Anfield (15.00 GMT).

The Reds suffered just a second Premier League loss of the season when defeated 3-1 by Arsenal last weekend - which has cut their lead at the top of the table to two points.

It was a performance that Jurgen Klopp knew was not good enough and he'll be expecting a response. While Burnley may languish in the relegation zone, they are scarcely being underestimated.

And Liverpool have availability issues, with at least eight players to be absent. They include hamstrung pair Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai and Ibrahima Konate, who is suspended.

Klopp may have more players unavailable, however, as there has been a flu outbreak. With all that in mind, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face Burnley.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Liverpool keeper made a big error at Arsenal but that was the first of the season for him and he's been one of the best performers.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The Reds vice-skipper played wider than he has done at Arsenal but may be switched back to a hybrid role.

3 . CB - Jarell Quansah The academy product is enjoying a fine breakthrough season. Joe Gomez could not be spotted in training earlier this week so may be one of the players with flu. That could leave the berth open for Quansah with Konate suspended.