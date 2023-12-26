Liverpool have the chance to move to the top of the Premier League when they travel to Burnley on Boxing Day (17.30 GMT).

The Reds failed to move above leaders Arsenal when the two sides met at Anfield before Christmas. They shared a 1-1 draw meaning that the title race remains finely poised and Jurgen Klopp would have taken plenty of positives from his side's display against the Gunners.

Now Liverpool have the chance to put the pressure on Arsenal, who are not in action for another two days. Yet Klopp will be wary of the impact the busy schedule will be having on his troops and may be weighing up changes to his starting line-up. Injuries are also starting to bite, with Kostas Tsimikas set to be sidelined for a prolonged period after breaking his collarbone while there are doubts over Diogo Jota (hamstring) and Alexis Mac Allister (knee) returning.

Burnley, meanwhile, have hit a decent run of form after a tough start upon their Premier League return. The Clarets earned a 2-0 triumph at Fulham last time out and picked up seven points from their past five games.

Ahead of the trip to Turf Moor, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face Burnley.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Barely had a save to make against Arsenal despite conceding. Cecenmaximumtration levels need to be at a maxium.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Will still be scarred by his miss against Arsenal but the vice-captain has been in good form of late.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk The Liverpool skipper has been at his imperious best this season.