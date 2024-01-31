Liverpool aim to regain a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table when they welcome Chelsea to Anfield.

The Reds prepare for their first top-flight fixture since Jurgen Klopp announced he'll be departing his post as manager at the end of the season. And how the German would wish to bring the curtain down on his time as boss by delivering a second Premier League crown.

Indeed, Liverpool are in the driving seat but the chasing pack are hot on their heels. Arsenal closed the gap to two points by beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 while Manchester City have a game in hand.

The Reds also continue to fight on four fronts, having moved into the FA Cup fifth round with a 5-2 win over Norwich last time out - and will face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley next month. But first, Klopp's troops must focus on delivering three points against the Stamford Bridge outfit in the league. The mega spending of Chelsea has been well-documented but Mauricio Pochettino's side have made improvements of late.

Klopp has some selection decisions to make after the Norwich victory, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai all making their respective returns from injury.

With all that in mind, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face Chelsea.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazil international would have been disappointed to have conceded twice against Norwich and could face a busier evening.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The vice-captain was back against Norwich after missing three games and should return to his usual berth. Conor Bradley has been superb deputising.

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate The France international was withdrawn after 55 minutes against Norwich, a clear indication he was being saved for the Chelsea clash.