Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool predicted starting line-up vs Chelsea - with several senior players dropped - gallery

Liverpool face Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST

Liverpool travel to Chelsea as time to secure a Premier League top-four finish continues to tick down.

The Reds have underwhelmed throughout the 2022-23 season and sit just eighth in the table.

The 4-1 loss to Manchester City last weekend leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side some eight points outside of the Champions League spots. With 11 games remaining, Liverpool have little margin for error if they’re to somehow claw their way back into the top-four picture.

But if there is one club who know how the Reds are feeling then it’s Chelsea. Despite spending more than £600 million in the past two transfer windows, the Stamford Bridge club are 11th in the Premier League. After a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, they made the decision to sack Graham Potter after less than six months in charge.

Still, Klopp will be wary of the challenge and quality that Chelsea will offer. The Liverpool manager has admitted he’ll make changes to his team after ruing what he described as an awful second-half performance against Man City.

With that in mind, he’s the team we predict Klopp will name.

Kept the score down against City and will keep his spot.

GK - Alisson Becker

Kept the score down against City and will keep his spot.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive flaws were again exposed against City and Gomez could add more solidity.

RB - Joe Gomez

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive flaws were again exposed against City and Gomez could add more solidity.

Not his best game against City but was still probably the pick of the back four.

CB - Ibou Konate

Not his best game against City but was still probably the pick of the back four.

Come under severe scrutiny and there is an argument he could be dropped but making too many defensive changes could be unwise. Needs a big performance nonetheless.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Come under severe scrutiny and there is an argument he could be dropped but making too many defensive changes could be unwise. Needs a big performance nonetheless.

