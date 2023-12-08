Liverpool predicted line-up vs Crystal Palace - as Ibrahima Konate misses out amid three changes - gallery
Liverpool team predicted to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
Liverpool can move top of the Premier League table when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park (12.30 GMT).
However, Jurgen Klopp played down the importance of leapfrogging Arsenal and going to the summit when speaking at his press conference. Three points is his only concern. The Reds boss said: So, with playing Europa League you are obviously usually on the other side of that. And I can tell you we ignore usually the results from other teams because we play Thursday and then Sunday when everybody already played on Saturday or whatever. So usually they already won their games. I don’t feel that kind of pressure from other teams, we want to win our game, and Arsenal doesn’t need extra pressure, they play Aston Villa, so that’s enough [of] a job to do. There’s nothing."
Liverpool head to south London on the back of three successive victories. They were not at their best against Sheffield United earlier this week but earned a 2-0 triumph.
Klopp would certainly take a similar result against Palace in a hectic period. The Reds are now without Joel Matip for what could be the rest of the season with an ACL injury while Alexis Mac Alllister is expected to miss the clash because of a nasty cut he sustained at Sheffield United.