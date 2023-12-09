However, Jurgen Klopp played down the importance of leapfrogging Arsenal and going to the summit when speaking at his press conference. Three points is his only concern. The Reds boss said: So, with playing Europa League you are obviously usually on the other side of that. And I can tell you we ignore usually the results from other teams because we play Thursday and then Sunday when everybody already played on Saturday or whatever. So usually they already won their games. I don’t feel that kind of pressure from other teams, we want to win our game, and Arsenal doesn’t need extra pressure, they play Aston Villa, so that’s enough [of] a job to do. There’s nothing."