Liverpool can go top of the Premier League table when they face Crystal Palace at Anfield (14.00 BST).

The Reds have been demoted to third place after Manchester City’s 5-1 routing of Luton Town. But a triumph for Jurgen Klopp’s men will see them move above City by a point - and pile the pressure on Arsenal ahead of their clash against Aston Villa.

But Liverpool need to improve markedly if they are to defeat Palace after their Europa League horror show. The Reds were beaten 3-0 by Atalanta in the quarter-final first leg and their European ambitions hang by a thread.

Klopp will surely be weighing up changes from the sobering Atalanta reverse. Plenty of players’ performances were lacklustre and the Liverpool boss made no excuses a full-time. Meanwhile, Diogo Jota made a long-awaited return from injury and supporters will be hoping he gets more minutes.

With all that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face Palace.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher Will be disappointed with the first and third goals conceded against Atalanta but has to bounce back.

2 . RB - Conor Bradley Rested against Atalanta and his attacking threat down the flank will be important.

3 . CB - Jarell Quansah Jurgen Klopp is seemingly managing Ibrahima Konate's minutes after his injury so it means that Quansah could come in for his latest Premier League start.