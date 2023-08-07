Register
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Lionel Ng/Getty Images
Liverpool team

By Will Rooney
Published 7th Aug 2023, 09:08 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 09:14 BST

Liverpool play their final pre-season friendly of the summer against SV Darmstadt 98 this evening (19.00 BST).

The Reds meet the newly-promoted Bundesliga side at Preston North End’s Deepdale as the redevelopment at Anfield continues.

With Liverpool’s 2023-24 Premier League curtain-raiser against Chelsea taking place this Sunday, Jurgen Klopp will certainly be hoping to see plenty of positive aspects from his side against Darmstadt.

So far, the Reds have won games against Leciester City and Karlsruher while they drew 4-4 against Greuther Furth. But last time out, a 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich was suffered.

Klopp wasn’t too disheartened by the loss to the German champions in Singapore, although he will want to see improvements - particularly defensively.

The final exhibition game ahead of the competitive action starts will give Klopp a chance to run the rule over his troops for a final time and the team he selects may be a hint for the trip to Chelsea.

With that in mind, here’s the team to face Darmstadt predicted.

The Brazil No.1 made some fine saves against Bayern and didn’t deserve to concede four times.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

The Brazil No.1 made some fine saves against Bayern and didn’t deserve to concede four times. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool will have to plug the gap much better when the newly-appointed vice-captain roams into midfield as it was something Bayern exposed.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool will have to plug the gap much better when the newly-appointed vice-captain roams into midfield as it was something Bayern exposed. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

More mobile than Joel Matip and much better suited to covering Alexander-Arnold.

3. CB - Ibrahima Konate

More mobile than Joel Matip and much better suited to covering Alexander-Arnold. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Netted in his first game as captain but a clean sheet will be what he’s most focused on.

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk

Netted in his first game as captain but a clean sheet will be what he’s most focused on. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

