Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp gets set for his final Merseyside derby when Liverpool face Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday (20.00 BST).

Klopp prepares to face the Reds’ fierce rivals for the 18th time as Anfield boss - and has a fine record. He’s recorded 10 wins and lost just once in that period.

But there is much more than just the city’s bragging rights up for grabs. Liverpool are still firmly in the Premier League title race with five matches remaining and will not want their challenge to unravel against Everton.

The Reds had hit a dip in form but a 3-1 win over Fulham last weekend ensured that they stayed level on 74 points with leaders Arsenal. And victory over Everton will see Liverpool pile the pressure on Manchester City by going four points clear albeit having played two games more.

Klopp dropped Mo Salah to the bench against Fulham. But with Liverpool suffering a hammer blow with Diogo Jota sidelined for the next two weeks, Klopp will be forced to change his attack and must decide whether to recall Salah or hand a chance to Darwin Nunez.