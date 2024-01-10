Liverpool can move a step closer to Wembley when they welcome Fulham to Anfield in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tonight.

The Reds are enjoying a season that not many fans might have expected. After finishing just fifth in the Premier League in 2022-23, Jurgen Klopp's squad was rebuilt - and the aim from the outset was to secure Champions League qualification.

But halfway through the campaign, Liverpool are clear points clear at the top of the Premier League table and are still fighting on four fronts. A 2-0 victory at Arsenal last weekend saw the Reds advance into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Now Liverpool turn their attention to another cup competition. Although it's usually regarded as the lowest of the priority list, the Reds will be determined to go on the way. No club has won the Carabao Cup more than Liverpool's nine, while Klopp led his side to glory in glory in 2022.

Fulham will hardly be underestimated, however. Liverpool battled to a thrilling 4-3 draw when the Cottagers visited Anfield last month, with the home side needing two late goals to earn three points.

The Reds will be without several key players, with Trent Alexander-Arnold now sidelined for three weeks with a knee injury. Klopp also has to weigh up whether to make changes to his side from the Arsenal triumph. Ahead of the semi-final, here's the Liverpool team predicted.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher The Republic of Ireland will feature between the posts as he regularly does in the Carabao Cup.

2 . RB - Conor Bradley The 20-year-old has a big chance in the absence of Alexander-Arnold. Bradley would likely have played more this season had he not has a back injury after thriving on loan at Bolton last term.

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate The France international was magnificent against Arsenal. If Liverpool were in action at the weekend, Konate may have been rested but the winter break means he's likely to keep his spot.