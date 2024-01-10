Liverpool predicted line-up vs Fulham - as Jurgen Klopp makes four changes for semi-final - gallery
Liverpool team predicted to face Fulham in the Carabao Cup at Anfield.
Liverpool can move a step closer to Wembley when they welcome Fulham to Anfield in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tonight.
The Reds are enjoying a season that not many fans might have expected. After finishing just fifth in the Premier League in 2022-23, Jurgen Klopp's squad was rebuilt - and the aim from the outset was to secure Champions League qualification.
But halfway through the campaign, Liverpool are clear points clear at the top of the Premier League table and are still fighting on four fronts. A 2-0 victory at Arsenal last weekend saw the Reds advance into the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Now Liverpool turn their attention to another cup competition. Although it's usually regarded as the lowest of the priority list, the Reds will be determined to go on the way. No club has won the Carabao Cup more than Liverpool's nine, while Klopp led his side to glory in glory in 2022.
Fulham will hardly be underestimated, however. Liverpool battled to a thrilling 4-3 draw when the Cottagers visited Anfield last month, with the home side needing two late goals to earn three points.
The Reds will be without several key players, with Trent Alexander-Arnold now sidelined for three weeks with a knee injury. Klopp also has to weigh up whether to make changes to his side from the Arsenal triumph. Ahead of the semi-final, here's the Liverpool team predicted.