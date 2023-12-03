Liverpool face a quick turnaround to action when they welcome Fulham to Anfield(14.00 GMT).

The Reds are in the middle of what Jurgen Klopp has described as the most intense period of the season. From now until after the new year, Liverpool are in action twice per week in three different competitions.

However, Klopp is taking each game as they come and is not getting carried away. Still, the Premier League is the most important to Liverpool with a top-four finish the main aim for the campaign. While some will be hopeful the Reds can challenge for the title after earning a 1-1 draw against champions Manchester City last weekend, pragmatism is required.

Liverpool beat Austrian side LASK 4-0 in the Europa League last Thursday, with Klopp making wholesale changes. After making nine changes for the encounter, plenty of players impressed, including two-goal hero Cody Gakpo. The Anfield chief now has to weigh up who keeps their place to face a Fulham side who sit 14th in the table following a 3-2 win over Wolves.

Ahead of the game, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face the Cottagers.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher The Republic of Ireland international was superb against LASK and will be aiming to continue that form during his run in the team.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Enjoyed an impress cameo off the bench in the LASK win as he earned an assist, having also scored the equaliser at Man City.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Spectated from the bench in the Europa League so will have had eight days of rest to recharge.