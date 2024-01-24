Liverpool aim to book their spot in the Carabao Cup final when they face Fulham at Craven Cottage tonight (20.00 GMT).

The Reds take a 2-1 aggregate lead into the last-four second-leg tie, having battled from behind to prove triumphant at Anfield two weeks ago.

Reaching Wembley would be a tremendous achievement for Jurgen Klopp's side. After a summer squad rebuild, Liverpool 2.0 are achieving what not too many predicted. They top the Premier League table by five points after a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth last weekend and now have the chance of a cup final.

However, Fulham will not be underestimated. The Cottagers caused the Reds problems in the first leg and will want to create history their own. In addition, Liverpool again have availability issues, with Mo Salah (AFCON/ hamstring), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee) and Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) among nine players who will be absent.

A place against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final is up for grabs - which means there could be a repeat of the 2022 showpiece which the Reds won on penalties. Ahead of the Fulham clash, here's the Liverpool team predicted.

1 . Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

2 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher The Republic of Ireland international is Liverpool's Carabao Cup keeper and how he'd love another chance of being the hero at Wembley against Chelsea.

3 . RB - Conor Bradley The 20-year-old was superb against Fulham in the first leg and at Bournemouth. Now he's braced for a third successive start.