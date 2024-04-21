Liverpool look to keep apace in the Premier League title race when they make the trip to Fulham (16.30 BST).

The Reds have hit a difficult run of form and crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Atalanta earlier this week. And after a 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace last weekend, Jurgen Klopp’s side are outsiders to be crowned champions of England before the Anfield manager’s exit this summer.

Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Wolves means that Liverpool are three points adrift of the summit. But the Reds do have the chance to pile the pressure on Manchester City after they were not in action having beaten Chelsea to reach the FA Cup final.

Klopp can take solace from the Reds beating Atalanta 1-0 in the second leg in Bergamo. But in truth, their performance was toothless and improvements after required. With Liverpool playing Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, Klopp may also have to ponder changes to his team.

With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face Fulham.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Very much back in the groove after his return from injury.

2 . RB - Joe Gomez Klopp admitted Trent Alexander-Arnold 'ran out of gas' against Atalanta and could be given a breather. With Conor Bradley absent, Gomez could come into the XI.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Liverpool's captain will know his side have to be better at the back than they have recent weeks.