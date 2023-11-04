Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Liverpool go in search of a fifth successive victory when they travel to Luton Town on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

The Reds are heavy favourites to run out winners at Kenilworth Road against a Hatters side who are struggling in their maiden Premier League season. Yet Jurgen Klopp will ensure that his troops do not understand Luton.

Liverpool head into the game against the backdrop of reaching the Carabao Cup quarter-finals following a 2-1 win at AFC Bournemouth. Klopp made several changes for the encounter, although some of his key players featured.

The Reds chief now has to weigh up who he feels is fit enough to play against Luton - especially with Luis Diaz returning to training following the kidnapping of his parents in Colombia.