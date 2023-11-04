Register
BREAKING
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Van driver admits causing death of schoolgirl Lexi McDavid
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Man charged following drive-by style shooting in West Derby
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Liverpool predicted line-up vs Luton - as Jurgen Klopp makes eight changes amid Luis Diaz call

Liverpool team predicted to face Luton Town in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 4th Nov 2023, 14:05 GMT
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty ImagesLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Liverpool go in search of a fifth successive victory when they travel to Luton Town on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

The Reds are heavy favourites to run out winners at Kenilworth Road against a Hatters side who are struggling in their maiden Premier League season. Yet Jurgen Klopp will ensure that his troops do not understand Luton.

Liverpool head into the game against the backdrop of reaching the Carabao Cup quarter-finals following a 2-1 win at AFC Bournemouth. Klopp made several changes for the encounter, although some of his key players featured.

Most Popular

The Reds chief now has to weigh up who he feels is fit enough to play against Luton - especially with Luis Diaz returning to training following the kidnapping of his parents in Colombia.

Heading into the fixtures, he’s the Liverpool team predicted.

Related topics:Jurgen KloppPremier LeagueLuton