Liverpool aim to restore a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table when they welcome Luton Town to Anfield tonight (19.30 GMT).

But the Reds' well-documented injury problems are hampering Jurgen Klopp's plans when it comes to his starting line-up - and they threaten to derail Liverpool's title plans.

The number of players on the treatment table is far greater than Klopp would like and options are again set to be depleted. In last Saturday's 4-1 win over Brentford, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones were forced off before half-time, with the former sidelined for the next couple of months.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak are also ruled out - and there's significant doubt over Liverpool's chief attacking duo. Darwin Nunez came off at half-time at Brentford while Mo Salah made a goalscoring returning from a hamstring problem after replacing Jota - but is suffering from muscle fatigue.

With the Reds facing Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, Klopp has plenty that he has to weigh up. He knows the importance of that game but is acutely aware that Luton will prove a stiff challenge despite sitting in the relegation zone - as they held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw at Kelnilworth Road earlier in the campaign.

With all that in mind, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face Luton.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher The Republic of Ireland could be set for a sustained run in the Liverpool XI because of Alisson's injury. Kelleher was excellent at Brentford.

2 . RB - Joe Gomez Conor Bradley's minutes could be managed carefully and Gomez return to the line-up, having been magnificent at left-back in recent weeks.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk The Liverpool captain will be expecting a real physical battle against Luton.