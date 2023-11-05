Register
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Liverpool predicted line-up vs Luton Town - as Jurgen Klopp makes eight changes made amid Luis Diaz call

Liverpool line-up predicted to face Luton in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 5th Nov 2023, 09:05 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 09:14 GMT

Liverpool go in search of a fifth successive victory when they travel to Luton Town on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

The Reds are heavy favourites to run out winners at Kenilworth Road against a Hatters side who are struggling in their maiden Premier League season. Yet Jurgen Klopp will ensure that his troops do not underestimate Luton.

Liverpool head into the game against the backdrop of reaching the Carabao Cup quarter-finals following a 2-1 win at AFC Bournemouth. Klopp made several changes for the encounter, although some of his key players featured.

The Reds chief now has to weigh up who he feels is fit enough to play against Luton - especially with Luis Diaz returning to training following the kidnapping of his parents in Colombia.

Heading into the fixture, here’s the Liverpool team predicted.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

The Brazilian was given the night off in midweek and will come into the clash fresh.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Introduced off the bench at Bournemouth to help seal the winning. His passing to open up a low block could be key.

3. CB - Ibou Konate

Liverpool are carefully managing Konate’s minutes and he was rested against Bournemouth.

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool captain has bounced back to his best so far this season and is will be relishing the physical test.

