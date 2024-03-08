Liverpool's Premier League title ambitions are set for the ultimate test when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday (15.30 GMT).

All eyes will be on the seismic showdown and the result will have marked consequences on which side is crowned champions in two months' time.

It's the Reds who are currently in the driving seat as they sit top of the table. Yet their advantage is slender, with City only a point adrift and Arsenal are just two back - and will go top if they beat Brentford the previous evening.

Liverpool have won their past six games after they thrashed Sparta Prague 5-1 in the Europa League last-16 first leg. However, the quality of opposition they now prepare to face is as tough as it comes. City have been in imperious form themselves, cruising past Manchester United and FC Copenhagen in their previous two games.

And from now until facing sparring partner Pep Guardiola for the final time before leaving in the summer, Jurgen Klopp has plenty to think about when it comes to selecting his starting line-up.

Mo Salah returned off the bench against Sparta, having been troubled with a hamstring injury. Now it has to be weighed up whether the Reds' 19-goal talisman is ready to start. What's more, centre-back Ibrahima Konate was substituted after pulling up early in the second half and will need to be assessed.

With all that in mind, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face Man City.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher Produced another magnificent performance against Sparta and has been in excellent form during the absence of Alisson Becker.

2 . RB - Conor Bradley The 20-year-old is set for by far his biggest test to date. He'll be excited for the challenge.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk The Liverpool captain is set for another tantalising battle with Erling Haaland.