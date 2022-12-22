Liverpool predicted line-up gallery vs Man City - with rookie midfielder handed start
Liverpool expected team to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round.
Liverpool’s 2022-23 season recommences this evening when they face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup fourth round (20.00 GMT).
The Reds haven’t been in action for more than a month following the pause of the campaign for the World Cup.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have looked to use the hiatus positively as they target improvements after a stuttering start to the season. Liverpool sit sixth in the table and will be hoping to climb into the Champions League spots.
Before the Premier League restarts, the Reds face a tricky test against City. While it might only be a Carabao Cup fixture, there’s always needle when the modern-day rivals meet.
Klopp’s side spent time in Dubai during the break and played two friendlies - a 3-1 loss to Lyon before claiming a 4-1 win over AC Milan.
Liverpool have several of their players who took part in the World Cup back available. But will any of them start?
Here’s the Reds team we expect to face Pep Guardiola’s men.