Liverpool face one of their biggest games of the season when they welcome Manchester United to Anfield (16.30 GMT).

The Reds prepare to do battle with their bitter rivals, with England's most successful clubs having contrasting fortunes so far this season. Despite a significant squad reshuffle in the summer, Liverpool sit top of the Premier League table. They're bang in the title race, with many agreeing their progress is ahead of expected. Although performances have not been scintillating of late, Jurgen Klopp's men have ground out victories over Sheffield United and Crystal Palace.

Liverpool may have lost 2-1 to Royal Unions Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League but they were already through to the last 16 of the competition and Klopp fielded the youngest team in the club's European history while the majority of his key players got a well-earned break.

United, on the other hand, languish just sixth in the Premier League. And after crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage, garnering just four points from six games - the club's worst-ever total - pressure has mounted on head coach Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils were also thrashed 7-0 in this fixture last season.

However, Klopp will not allow any talk of that game when preparing for United. Liverpool will again be missing Alexis Mac Allister because of a nasty cut while Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson are still not fit. With that in mind, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face United.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Came back from injury against Palace and showed why he's one of the best in the world between the posts.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The vice-captain was again magnificent of late. Calls continue for him to move permanently into midfield but Klopp is likely to resist.

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate Substituted at half-time at Union SG which very much suggested he was being wrapped in cotton wool for this game.