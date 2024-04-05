Liverpool’s Premier League title credentials face a stern test when they face bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (15.30 BST).

The Reds have eight fixtures remaining and their fate rests in their own hands. Jurgen Klopp’s side were far from their best but earned a 3-1 win over Sheffield United to return to the summit of the table.

They’re now two points ahead of Arsenal and three in front of Manchester City - yet bot outfits are in action the day before Liverpool face United.

And the Reds’ record at Old Trafford under Klopp is not fantastic. They’ve earned just four wins in 17 games they’ve played on enemy territory under the German - losing 4-3 in the FA Cup quarter-finals last month.

Erik ten Hag’s side are also licking their wounds after a chastening 4-3 loss at Chelsea - having conceded two goals in the 10th and 11th minute of stoppage-time.

Klopp knows there will be plenty of emotion in the game but will wants Liverpool to remain relaxed and play the football they’re capable of. With everything in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face United.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher Made a couple of important stops against Sheff Utd and now set to overtake Alisson's for number of appearances this season.

2 . RB - Joe Gomez Conor Bradley played 90 minutes against Sheff Utd and looked slightly jaded towards the end so Gomez could switch sides. He started in the position against Man Utd in the FA Cup loss.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Liverpool's captain will know his side have to be better at the back than they were at Old Trafford a couple of weeks ago.