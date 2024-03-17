Liverpool can take another step towards their dream of winning four trophies this season when they face Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-final at Old Trafford on Sunday (15.30 GMT).

The Reds are on the cusp of another Wembley appearance, having already claimed the Carabao Cup last month - but their bitter foes stand in the way.

Jurgen Klopp's side also harbour ambitions of being crowned Premier League champions and are into the last eight of the Europa League. Yet they won't be willing to sacrifice a potential triumph in the oldest competition in football.

Liverpool and United are having contrasting campaigns. The Red Devils languish just sixth in the league and the FA Cup remains the only trophy they are capable of winning. They beat Everton 2-0 last weekend but it was a performance not entirely convincing.

Klopp's side head to Old Trafford against the backdrop of a 6-1 thrashing of Sparta Prague, while they shared an enthralling 1-1 draw against title rivals Manchester City last weekend. But United are the only team in 55 games to have stopped Liverpool from scoring after the 0-0 draw at Anfield in December.

Ahead of the tie, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face United.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher The Republic of Ireland international hasn't put a foot wrong during Alisson's injury absence.

2 . RB - Conor Bradley The 20-year-old turned down a switch to United over Liverpool earlier in his career - and the Reds are very much benefitting.

3 . CB - Joe Gomez Called up to the England squad earlier this week, Gomez was subbed at half-time against Sparta. He could be set for another outing in his favoured position and just get the nod over Jarell Quansah.