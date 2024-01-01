Liverpool aim to stretch their lead at the summit of the Premier League as they bring in 2024 by welcoming Newcastle United to Anfield.

The Reds were handed a double boost after their 2-0 victory at Burnley on Boxing Day. Arsenal twice failed to close the gap as they suffered losses against West Ham and Fulham - leaving Jurgen Klopp's side out in front.

While Aston Villa are level on points with Liverpool, there's a chance to take the outright lead once more. The Reds have had six days since their triumph at Burnley, allowing the squad to revitalise.

Newcastle have been out of sorts in recent weeks, winning just one of their previous seven mathces, although Klopp will scarcely be underestimating them. The Liverpool manager will have had a chance to run the rule over his troops in the past few days and decide if there are changes to make to his line-up.

Klopp rotated his starting XI at Burnley and an overall comfortable performance means that he may have a few decisions to make.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Had a comfortable evening at Burnley but the Liverpool keeper will likely be busier against the Magpies.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The Reds vice-skipper will be aiming to take his good form into the new year.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk The Liverpool captain was excellent once again at Burnley. If he performs well then the Reds have a good chance to claiming three points.