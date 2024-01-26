Liverpool predicted line-up vs Norwich City - as Jurgen Klopp hands out debut amid five changes - gallery
Liverpool team predicted to face Norwich City in the FA Cup fourth round.
Liverpool look to continue their assault on four fronts when they face Norwich City in the FA Cup fourth round at Anfield on Sunday (14.30 GMT).
It's been a fine 2023-24 campaign for the Reds so far. Not only do they top the Premier League table by five points but have booked their spot in the Carabao Cup final, having earned a 3-2 aggregate triumph over Fulham. They'll face Chelsea at Wembley next month.
Supporters are daring to dream about a quadruple - but Jurgen Klopp emphatically played that down when asked ahead of the Norwich tie.
While the Canaries are ninth in the Championship, the Liverpool boss will ensure that they are underestimated. But with a Premier League clash against Chelsea next week, followed by a trip to title rivals Arsenal, Klopp will no doubt be weighing up changes.
Injuries are starting to clear up for the Reds, with Andy Robertson back on the bench at Fulham after a three-month absence because of a shoulder injury. Dominik Szoboszlai is set to return to fitness, although Trent Alexander-Arnold was still to return to training when Klopp addressed the media on Thursday.
With all that in mind, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face Norwich.