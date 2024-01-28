Jurgen Klopp takes charge of his first Liverpool game since announcing the shock news he'll depart at the end of the season as Norwich City visit Anfield in the FA Cup fourth round.

The German left the footballing world flabbergasted two days ago when revealing he'll bring the curtain down on his time with the Reds. Klopp has worked wonders with Liverpool, having returned the club back among the top sides in Europe and won six major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

There's no doubt that Klopp will want to go out on a high. And given how well the 2023-24 campaign has gone so far, there is every chance of that.

Not only do they top the Premier League table by five points but have booked their spot in the Carabao Cup final, having earned a 3-2 aggregate triumph over Fulham. They'll face Chelsea at Wembley next month and now can take another step closer to Wembley in the FA Cup.

Supporters are daring to dream about a quadruple - but Jurgen Klopp emphatically played that down when asked ahead of the Norwich tie.

While the Canaries are ninth in the Championship, the Liverpool boss will ensure that they are underestimated. But with a Premier League clash against Chelsea next week, followed by a trip to title rivals Arsenal, Klopp will no doubt be weighing up changes.

Injuries are starting to clear up for the Reds, with Andy Robertson back on the bench at Fulham after a three-month absence because of a shoulder injury. Dominik Szoboszlai is set to return to fitness, although Trent Alexander-Arnold was still to return to training when Klopp addressed the media on Thursday.

With all that in mind, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face Norwich.

1 . LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 24: Juergen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Fulham and Liverpool at Craven Cottage on January 24, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

2 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazil international has been Liverpool's No.1 in the FA Cup in the past rather than Caoimin Kelleher so should return between the posts.

3 . RB - Conor Bradley Alexander-Arnold may not be risked, especially from the outset, so Bradley could make a fourth successive start.