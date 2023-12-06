Liverpool return to action when they make the trip to Sheffield United in the Premier League tonight (19.30 GMT).

The Reds aim to move back within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal and keep the pressure on in the title race.

Certainly, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping there is less drama than the 4-3 victory over Fulham last weekend. Liverpool led twice before half-time before falling behind and then had to forge a late comeback to earn all three points.

The Reds are in the middle of what Klopp has described as the most intense period of the season. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: "I [see] who we have available and from there we go and try to use them all and try to figure out who and when because it’s tomorrow night, then it’s Saturday 12.30pm and then it’s Thursday; OK, that’s a bit of a longer break, but then from that moment on we go again until the New Year. It’s just tough."

Liverpool will be without Joel Matip, who is set for a prolonged period on the sidelined with a knee injury, along with Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic.

Ahead of the clash against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, who are bottom of the table and replaced sacked manager Paul Heckingbottom with the return of Chris Wilder, here's how we predict Liverpool to line up.

1 . LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Manager Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield on December 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . GK - Caoimhin Kellher The Irishman's performance against Fulham came under some scrutiny and he'll be aiming to bounce back with Alisson still injured.

3 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The vice-captain is in magnificent form. He ended the Fulham game in a midfield role, scoring the winner as a result, but his usual hybrid remit is how he could start.