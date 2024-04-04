Liverpool look to return to the summit of the Premier League when they face Sheffield United at Anfield (19.30 BST).

Manchester City and Arsenal’s respective victories over Aston Villa and Luton Town mean that the Reds have been demoted to third in the table. Yet Jurgen Klopp isn’t bothered about Liverpool’s title rivals’ results and is instead only focusing on his own team.

The Reds displayed resilience to earn a 2-1 win against Brighton last weekend and need another success. Sheffield United might be rooted to the bottom of the table but they won’t be underestimated.

Still, amid a busy fixture list, Klopp may be tempted to make changes to his starting line-up. Ahead of the clash, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face the Blades.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher The Republic of Ireland international is set to make as many appearances as Alisson has this season.

2 . RB - Conor Bradley The 20-year-old was excellent against Brighton and will look to carry on his good form with Trent Alexander-Arnold returning to training next week.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Liverpool's captain has been back to his imperious best this season.