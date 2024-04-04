Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Liverpool predicted line-up vs Sheffield United - Jurgen Klopp rests several stars amid five changes - gallery

Liverpool team predicted to face Sheffield United in the Premier League at Anfield.

By Will Rooney
Published 4th Apr 2024, 09:10 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 09:23 BST

Liverpool look to return to the summit of the Premier League when they face Sheffield United at Anfield (19.30 BST).

Manchester City and Arsenal’s respective victories over Aston Villa and Luton Town mean that the Reds have been demoted to third in the table. Yet Jurgen Klopp isn’t bothered about Liverpool’s title rivals’ results and is instead only focusing on his own team.

The Reds displayed resilience to earn a 2-1 win against Brighton last weekend and need another success. Sheffield United might be rooted to the bottom of the table but they won’t be underestimated.

Still, amid a busy fixture list, Klopp may be tempted to make changes to his starting line-up. Ahead of the clash, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face the Blades.

1. GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

The Republic of Ireland international is set to make as many appearances as Alisson has this season.

1. GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

The Republic of Ireland international is set to make as many appearances as Alisson has this season.

The 20-year-old was excellent against Brighton and will look to carry on his good form with Trent Alexander-Arnold returning to training next week.

2. RB - Conor Bradley

The 20-year-old was excellent against Brighton and will look to carry on his good form with Trent Alexander-Arnold returning to training next week.

Liverpool's captain has been back to his imperious best this season.

3. CB - Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool's captain has been back to his imperious best this season.

Was an unused substitute against Brighton having recently recovered from injury. Klopp may hope that Konate can play 45 minutes and take him off if Liverpool have a healthy lead at half-time.

4. CB - Ibrahima Konate

Was an unused substitute against Brighton having recently recovered from injury. Klopp may hope that Konate can play 45 minutes and take him off if Liverpool have a healthy lead at half-time.

