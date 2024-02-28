Liverpool aim to continue their bid to win four trophies this season when they face Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round at Anfield (20.00 GMT).

The Reds have already claimed the first piece of silverware up for grabs when triumphing in the Carabao Cup final over Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp's side were bereft of options yet their youngsters did them proud, with Virgil van Dijk's extra-time header ensuring a famous victory at Wembley was secured.

Availability is the biggest concern for the Reds. And after a gruelling 120 minutes played out in the capital, there are doubts over who can feature against Southampton. Klopp admitted at his pre-match press conference he did not know what his team would be, although in an ideal world that he would rest those involved against Chelsea. Liverpool have a trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League title race on Saturday and that is regarded as the more important fixture by the vast majority of fans.

However, injuries mean that he may have a dearth of options to select from against Southampton, who are pushing for promotion back to the top flight.. Ryan Gravenberch has joined the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Alisson Becker on the treatment table while Wataru Endo is a doubt to feature. What's more, Mo Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez may not be back fit.

But Klopp knows that whoever features will battle for victory - and is adamant the advantage of Anfield can help. With everything in mind, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face Southampton.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher The Republic of Ireland international was immense at Wembley. With Alisson Becker still injured, he's set to continue rather than Adrian being handed a rare outing.

2 . RB - Joe Gomez The England international featured for just shy of 90 minutes off the bench at Wembley. However, he has played less than Conor Bradley of late so could feature.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk The hero of the Carabao Cup final may have to lead Liverpool out again because of the lack of options. Van Dijk is highly durable and some experience will be needed.