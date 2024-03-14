Liverpool look to book their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals when they face Sparta Prague at Anfield tonight (20.00 GMT).

The Reds are firmly in the driving seat of the last-16 tie after romping to a 5-1 win over the Czech side in the first leg at the Letna Stadium last week. It would require a huge capitulation for Jurgen Klopp's side to somehow exit the competition.

Still, the Liverpool manager isn't underestimating Sparta given that they created chances in the opening clash. Klopp also wants the Reds to continue to build momentum and rhythm as they go in pursuit of four trophies.

But the German will be wary that some of his troops will require a rest, especially with the squad stretched because of ongoing injury issues. Ibrahima Konate again appears set to be absent after pulling up in the first leg against Sparta while Curtis Jones, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker remain unavailable. And with Liverpool having a trip to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, some players may be kept fresh for that game.

With all that in mind, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face Sparta Prague.

1 . GK - Fabian Mrozek Caoimhin Kelleher may need a rest more mentally than physically, especially going off to representing the Republic of Ireland next week. Adrian is the next in line but Klopp may want to use it as an opportunity to blood in 20-year-old Mrozek.

2 . RB - Conor Bradley The 20-year-old was excellent again against City. A lack of options mean Bradley may have to continue rather than being given a rest.

3 . CB - Jarell Quansah Delivered his best performance to date by a significant margin against City. The 21-year-old has surpassed all expectations.