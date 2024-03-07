Liverpool recommence their quest for Europa League glory when they face Sparta Prague in the last-16 first leg at the Letna Stadium (17.45 GMT).

The Reds have a crucial week in terms of their ambitions for their season as they continue their pursuit of winning four trophies.

A seismic encounter against Manchester City in the Premier League title race takes place on Sunday. Plenty of supporters already have their eye on the showdown but Liverpool know they cannot look beyond Sparta.

The home side currently top the Czech league and will be determined to pull off an upset ahead of the return clash at Anfield. The Reds will be hoping they can put themselves in a strong position at the halfway stage.

Liverpool head into the game on the back of six successive victories, culminating in a dramatic 1-0 triumph at Nottingham Forest last weekend. What's more, the injury situation is improving, with Darwin Nunez returning to net the winner at the Forest while Dominik Szoboszlai also recovered from a hamstring injury.

And Mo Salah, who has played just twice for the Reds in 2024, has travelled to Prague having been struggling with a hamstring injury.

It means Klopp has plenty to weigh up when it comes to his starting line-up, especially with City on the horizon. With all that in mind, here's the Liverpool team predicted to face Sparta.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher The Republic of Ireland international trained ahead of the game despite rumours on social media suggesting he was injured. Kelleher has been in magnificent form during the absence of Alisson Becker.

2 . RB - Joe Gomez Conor Bradley may be given a rest ahead of the weekend and Gomez could drop back into defence after featuring in midfield for the past two games.

3 . CB - Jarell Quansah The 21-year-old has enjoyed a magnificent breakthrough season and could make a 22nd appearance. A rest for Ibrahima Konate is likely as Liverpool often look after his fitness.