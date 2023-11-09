Liverpool can move into the knockout stage of the Europa League when they make the trip to Toulouse tonight (17.45 GMT).

The Reds have won all three Group A games so far, although Jurgen Klopp will not be underestimating his opponent despite romping to a 5-1 win in the reverse fixture at Anfield.

Liverpool were fortunate to earn a 1-1 draw at Luton Town last weekend as they required a last-minute equaliser from Luis Diaz to avoid a humbling loss. Klopp will demand an improved performance, although he has admitted that he will make changes to his starting line-up.

Klopp is without several players for the Toulouse encounter. Curtis Jones (hamstring) remains absent while Ryan Gravenberch (knee) and Virgil van Dijk (illness) have also not travelled to the south of France.

With all that in mind, here's the Liverpool team who we predict to face Toulouse.

1 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher The Irishman conducted media duties yesterday, which confirmed he'll start. He'll surpass the number of appearances he made last season as he prepares for a fifth outing in 2023-24.

2 . RB - Joe Gomez The versatile defender featured on the left-hand side at Luton but now may switch and give Trent Alexander-Arnold a rest.

3 . CB - Joel Matip The experienced centre-half did not feature at Luton so he appears set for an outing against Toulouse. There's a chance he could captain the team.