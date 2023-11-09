Register
Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a press conference at Stadium de Toulouse on November 08, 2023 in Toulouse, France. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a press conference at Stadium de Toulouse on November 08, 2023 in Toulouse, France. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Liverpool predicted line-up vs Toulouse - as Jurgen Klopp names new captain and two teenagers - gallery

Liverpool team predicted to face Toulouse in the Europa League.

By Will Rooney
Published 9th Nov 2023, 09:33 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 09:43 GMT

Liverpool can move into the knockout stage of the Europa League when they make the trip to Toulouse tonight (17.45 GMT).

The Reds have won all three Group A games so far, although Jurgen Klopp will not be underestimating his opponent despite romping to a 5-1 win in the reverse fixture at Anfield.

Liverpool were fortunate to earn a 1-1 draw at Luton Town last weekend as they required a last-minute equaliser from Luis Diaz to avoid a humbling loss. Klopp will demand an improved performance, although he has admitted that he will make changes to his starting line-up.

Klopp is without several players for the Toulouse encounter. Curtis Jones (hamstring) remains absent while Ryan Gravenberch (knee) and Virgil van Dijk (illness) have also not travelled to the south of France.

With all that in mind, here's the Liverpool team who we predict to face Toulouse.

The Irishman conducted media duties yesterday, which confirmed he'll start. He'll surpass the number of appearances he made last season as he prepares for a fifth outing in 2023-24.

1. GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

The versatile defender featured on the left-hand side at Luton but now may switch and give Trent Alexander-Arnold a rest.

2. RB - Joe Gomez

The experienced centre-half did not feature at Luton so he appears set for an outing against Toulouse. There's a chance he could captain the team.

3. CB - Joel Matip

Klopp spoke highly of the 20-year-old at his pre-match press conference and he's in line to get another chance with Virgil van Dijk absent.

4. CB - Jarell Qaunsah

