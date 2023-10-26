Liverpool are back in action tonight when they face Toulouse in the Europa League at Anfield (20.00 BST).

The Reds are aiming for a third successive Group E victory which will see them edge closer to the knockout stage of the competition.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his side can build momentum between now and the next international break in November. Liverpool recommenced the season with a 2-0 triumph over Everton in the Merseyside derby and now they’re aiming for back-to-back wins.

For the visit of Toulouse, who are 13th in Ligue 1, the Reds will be without the likes of Andy Robertson (shoulder), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Ben Doak (muscle). Klopp has suggested he will make some changes to his starting line-up but they will not be wholesale.

Ahead of the clash, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face Toulouse.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

2 . GK - Caoimhin Kelleher Missed the Union SG win with a knee injury but should be in between the posts and hand Alisson a rest. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Klopp may not want to make wholesale changes to his defence so continuing with Alexander-Arnold may be wise. Toulouse may be difficult to break down so his craft could come into play. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images