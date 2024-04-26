Liverpool predicted XI vs West Ham - as ruthless Jurgen Klopp makes seven changes after derby defeat
Jurgen Klopp will demand a response from his Liverpool troops when they face West Ham United in the Premier League.
The Reds travel to the London Stadium with their Premier League title hopes shattered. An abject 2-0 loss against Everton in the Merseyside derby means that being crowned champions now looks well out of question.
Yet Klopp will scarcely want such a meek ending to his time as Anfield boss. With four games to go, he’ll want to bow out as high as possible. What’s more, Liverpool have still to secure Champions League qualification for next term and still need five points to do so.
Given the manner of the defeat by Everton, Klopp will surely make changes to his team against West Ham. Too many of his troops underperformed and there will be players in the Reds’ squad who feel they deserve a chance to impress.
Ahead of the clash, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face West Ham.
