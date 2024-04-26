Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on April 24, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp will demand a response from his Liverpool troops when they face West Ham United in the Premier League.

The Reds travel to the London Stadium with their Premier League title hopes shattered. An abject 2-0 loss against Everton in the Merseyside derby means that being crowned champions now looks well out of question.

Yet Klopp will scarcely want such a meek ending to his time as Anfield boss. With four games to go, he’ll want to bow out as high as possible. What’s more, Liverpool have still to secure Champions League qualification for next term and still need five points to do so.

Given the manner of the defeat by Everton, Klopp will surely make changes to his team against West Ham. Too many of his troops underperformed and there will be players in the Reds’ squad who feel they deserve a chance to impress.