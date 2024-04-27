Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on April 24, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on April 24, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on April 24, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp makes seven changes but Mo Salah starts - Liverpool predicted XI vs West Ham

Liverpool predicted team to face West Ham in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 27th Apr 2024, 07:30 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2024, 07:56 BST

Jurgen Klopp will demand a response from his Liverpool troops when they face West Ham United in the Premier League.

The Reds travel to the London Stadium with their Premier League title hopes shattered. An abject 2-0 loss against Everton in the Merseyside derby means that being crowned champions now looks well out of question.

Yet Klopp will scarcely want such a meek ending to his time as Anfield boss. With four games to go, he’ll want to bow out as high as possible. What’s more, Liverpool have still to secure Champions League qualification for next term and still need five points to do so.

Given the manner of the defeat by Everton, Klopp will surely make changes to his team against West Ham. Too many of his troops underperformed and there will be players in the Reds’ squad who feel they deserve a chance to impress.

Ahead of the clash, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face West Ham.

Very much been first choice since his return to fitness.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

Very much been first choice since his return to fitness.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance against Everton was well below expectations and he may need a breather after playing several games since coming back from injury.

2. RB - Joe Gomez

Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance against Everton was well below expectations and he may need a breather after playing several games since coming back from injury.

Ibrahima Konate was all over the place against Everton and replaced by Quansah in the second half. The youngster may now be in line to return to the line-up.

3. CB - Jarell Quansah

Ibrahima Konate was all over the place against Everton and replaced by Quansah in the second half. The youngster may now be in line to return to the line-up.

Liverpool's captain questioned the desire of his team-mates after the Everton loss. He needs to stand up and be counted.

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool's captain questioned the desire of his team-mates after the Everton loss. He needs to stand up and be counted.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Jurgen KloppWest HamPremier LeagueEverton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.