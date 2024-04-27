Jurgen Klopp will demand a response from his Liverpool troops when they face West Ham United in the Premier League.

The Reds travel to the London Stadium with their Premier League title hopes shattered. An abject 2-0 loss against Everton in the Merseyside derby means that being crowned champions now looks well out of question.

Yet Klopp will scarcely want such a meek ending to his time as Anfield boss. With four games to go, he’ll want to bow out as high as possible. What’s more, Liverpool have still to secure Champions League qualification for next term and still need five points to do so.

Given the manner of the defeat by Everton, Klopp will surely make changes to his team against West Ham. Too many of his troops underperformed and there will be players in the Reds’ squad who feel they deserve a chance to impress.

Ahead of the clash, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face West Ham.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Very much been first choice since his return to fitness.

2 . RB - Joe Gomez Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance against Everton was well below expectations and he may need a breather after playing several games since coming back from injury.

3 . CB - Jarell Quansah Ibrahima Konate was all over the place against Everton and replaced by Quansah in the second half. The youngster may now be in line to return to the line-up.