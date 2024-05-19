It’s set to be an emotional day at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp brings down the curtain on his time as Liverpool manager.

After announcing his shock exit in January, Klopp will finally take charge of his 491st game against Wolverhampton Wanderers (16.00 BST).

Since arriving in October 2015, the German has transformed Liverpool. He’s turned a club largely living off past glories to again being among the elite clubs in Europe. Seven major trophies have been won during Klopp’s tenure, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League a year later.

More league titles could adorn the trophy cabinet had the Reds not been competing in an era alongside Manchester City. It was an achievement Liverpool managed to run City so close to the silverware on two occasions.

There’s likely to be tears aplenty before and after the Wolves game but Klopp, his players and supporters will all want to sign off with a final victory. Third place is secured but after a 3-3 draw at Aston Villa earlier this week.

The 57-year-old will have decisions to make about his final Liverpool line-up and whether he goes with his head or his heart.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian has not kept a clean sheet in the Premier League since his return from injury and will be desperate for one.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The vice-captain was given his chance by Klopp as a teenager and has developed into one of the best players in the world in his position.

3 . CB - Joe Gomez The only player who has been with Klopp from the start to the end. That is deserving of an appearance from the outset.