Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named

Liverpool’s predicted Premier League finish as Klopp bags first summer signing Alexis Mac Allister — gallery

Bookmakers have released their tips for the teams most and least likely to win the Premier League next season.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 8th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST

Liverpool have already made their presence known on the transfer market this summer by welcoming Alexis Mac Allister to Anfield on a five-year deal. Jurgen Klopp’s mission to revamp his midfield is well underway and he will be pushing for a big comeback from the Reds next season.

After their inconsistent campaign, Liverpool had to settle for a fifth-place finish and miss out on Champions League football. But once the 2023/24 season rolls around, they will have their eyes set on a minimum top four finish, and potentially even a title challenge.

Bookmakers have already released their tips for which team will lift the trophy next year — take a look at the predicted final Premier League table based on the latest odds.

Odds for the title: 2500/1

1. 20th — Sheffield United

Odds for the title: 2500/1

Odds for the title: 2500/1

2. 19th — Luton Town

Odds for the title: 2500/1

Odds for the title: 1500/1

3. 18th — Bournemouth

Odds for the title: 1500/1

Odds for the title: 1000/1

4. 17th — Nottingham Forest

Odds for the title: 1000/1

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Premier League