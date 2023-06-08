Bookmakers have released their tips for the teams most and least likely to win the Premier League next season.

Liverpool have already made their presence known on the transfer market this summer by welcoming Alexis Mac Allister to Anfield on a five-year deal. Jurgen Klopp’s mission to revamp his midfield is well underway and he will be pushing for a big comeback from the Reds next season.

After their inconsistent campaign, Liverpool had to settle for a fifth-place finish and miss out on Champions League football. But once the 2023/24 season rolls around, they will have their eyes set on a minimum top four finish, and potentially even a title challenge.

Bookmakers have already released their tips for which team will lift the trophy next year — take a look at the predicted final Premier League table based on the latest odds.

1 . 20th — Sheffield United Odds for the title: 2500/1

2 . 19th — Luton Town Odds for the title: 2500/1

3 . 18th — Bournemouth Odds for the title: 1500/1

4 . 17th — Nottingham Forest Odds for the title: 1000/1

