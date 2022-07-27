Liverpool are back in pre-season action when they take on Red Bull Salzburg tonight (19.00 BST).
Jurgen Klopp’s side have spent the past week at a training camp in Austria and it will undoubtedly have proven a gruelling period for the players.
But they’ll feel the full benefits of the arduous regime - especially when the winter comes.
The Reds are beginning to find rhythm as they gear up to the start of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a trip to Fulham on Saturday 6 August.
Last week, Liverpool romped to a 5-0 victory over Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.
And with a clash against Manchester City for the Community Shield taking place on Saturday, Klopp will want to see further improvements from his squad.
It will be interesting what side the Reds boss names against Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena.
Alisson Becker has already been ruled out while youngster Calvin Ramsay and Kaide Gordon did not train on Tuesday.
Here’s the team we think that Liverpool will put out.