Liverpool face Red Bull Salzburg before they play Manchester City for the Community Shield.

Liverpool are back in pre-season action when they take on Red Bull Salzburg tonight (19.00 BST).

Jurgen Klopp’s side have spent the past week at a training camp in Austria and it will undoubtedly have proven a gruelling period for the players.

But they’ll feel the full benefits of the arduous regime - especially when the winter comes.

The Reds are beginning to find rhythm as they gear up to the start of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign with a trip to Fulham on Saturday 6 August.

Last week, Liverpool romped to a 5-0 victory over Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

And with a clash against Manchester City for the Community Shield taking place on Saturday, Klopp will want to see further improvements from his squad.

It will be interesting what side the Reds boss names against Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena.

Alisson Becker has already been ruled out while youngster Calvin Ramsay and Kaide Gordon did not train on Tuesday.

Here’s the team we think that Liverpool will put out.

1. GK - Adrian With Alisson Becker ruled out again, the veteran Spaniard will continue between the posts. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold The academy product is starting to build some momentum ahead of the new season. Photo: RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images

3. CB - Ibou Konate The Frenchman is looking like he may start the season as first-choice centre-back. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk The Dutchman will play almost every time he’s available and continuing his partnership with Konate in pre-season could be important. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images