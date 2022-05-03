Liverpool aim to reach the Champions League final for a third time in five seasons.

Liverpool can book their place in another Champions League final this evening.

The Reds face Villarreal in the semi-final second leg of Europe’s elite club competition - and are firmly in the driving seat.

Jurgen Klopp’s side beat the Spanish outfit 2-0 at Anfield last week courtesy of an own goal and a Sadio Mane strike.

However, Liverpool won’t be underestimating the Yellow Submarines, who knocked out Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the quarters.

Should the Reds get past Villarreal, they’ll move into their third Champions League final in just five seasons - and 10th in the club’s history.

Klopp made a raft of changes for the 1-0 defeat of Newcastle United in the top flight on Saturday.

And with Liverpool still targeting an unprecedented quadruple, there could be temptation again for the boss to rest some of his troops.

GK - Alisson Becker Barely troubled in the first leg but may be a lot busier this time around. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Handed a rest against Newcastle so he comes into the game plenty fresh. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

CB - Ibou Konate Very much favoured in the Champions League ahead of Joel Matip. Photo: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

CB - Virgil van Dijk Booked in the first leg but not at risk of being suspended if Liverpool do reach the final. Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images