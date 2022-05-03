Liverpool can book their place in another Champions League final this evening.
The Reds face Villarreal in the semi-final second leg of Europe’s elite club competition - and are firmly in the driving seat.
Jurgen Klopp’s side beat the Spanish outfit 2-0 at Anfield last week courtesy of an own goal and a Sadio Mane strike.
However, Liverpool won’t be underestimating the Yellow Submarines, who knocked out Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the quarters.
Should the Reds get past Villarreal, they’ll move into their third Champions League final in just five seasons - and 10th in the club’s history.
Klopp made a raft of changes for the 1-0 defeat of Newcastle United in the top flight on Saturday.
And with Liverpool still targeting an unprecedented quadruple, there could be temptation again for the boss to rest some of his troops.