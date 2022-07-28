Liverpool are preparing to face Manchester City in the Community Shield at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium.

Liverpool turn their attention to the Community Shield where they’ll meet Manchester City on Saturday.

The modern-day rivals do battle at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium for the first piece of silverware of the season up for grabs.

The Reds agonisingly finished a point behind Pep Guardiola’s side for the Premier League title last season.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s men dumped City out of the FA Cup before going on to win the competition.

And with the heavyweights expected to challenge for all four major honours again in the 2022-23 campaign, an intriguing clash is lying in wait.

Klopp has already given a few updates about how his squad is shaping up for the Community Shield.

Kostas Tsimikas was ruled out of Wednesday’s 1-0 friendly loss to Red Bull Salzburg.

Meanwhile, Klopp admitted that Alisson Becker is ‘close’ to returning from an injury.

And Liverpool continue to err on the side of caution when it comes to summer signing Calvin Ramsay, who has yet to play since arriving from Aberdeen.

With that in mind, here’s an early look at the Liverpool team that could feature against City.

1. GK - Adrian Alisson may not be risked and kept for the clash against Strasbourg at Anfield the following day. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Impressed during his cameo against Salzburg. Time for him to step up his preparations. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. CB - Joel Matip Finished the game against Salzburg. Fresher than Ibou Konate after not going on international duty and that could sway things. Photo: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk A mouthwatering battle with Erling Haaland could be about to ensue. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images