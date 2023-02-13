Liverpool team to face Everton in the Merseyside derby predicted.

Liverpool head into one of the biggest games of their season when they face Everton tonight (20.00 GMT).

The 242nd Merseyside derby takes place at Anfield with both outfits enduring difficult campaigns.

The Reds had been expected to challenge for the Premier League title yet again, having finished just a point behind Manchester City last term - and gone close to an unprecedented quadruple.

But they find themselves a lacklustre 10th in the table and have struggled for any sort of consistency all campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s side head into the clash against the backdrop of a humbling 3-0 loss at Wolves. Despite that defeat, the Liverpool manager gave his players two days off and will be hoping that can prove the tonic for his side’s rejuvenation.

Certainly, the Reds have had plenty of time to prepare for the derby. And Klopp’s been given ample opportunity to weigh up his starting XI.

Liverpool look set to be without key players Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara, who’s picked up a hip injury, but could welcome back Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Arthur Melo to the squad.

With all that in mind, here’s the team we predict to face Everton.

Jurgen Klopp.

GK - Alisson Becker The Brazilian has shipped 13 goals since the new year and his form dropped somewhat after being one of the few players to hit the standards required in the first half of the season.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Contributions to unlock the Everton defence could be vital, but he'll also have to be aware of the threat on the counter.

CB - Joe Gomez Part of a shoddy defensive performance at Wolves but Klopp won't want to make too many changes to his rearguard.