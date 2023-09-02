Liverpool aim to continue their unbeaten start to the 2023-24 Premier League season when they welcome Aston Villa to Anfield on Sunday (14.00 BST).

The Reds might not have been at their scintallating best in their opening three games but Jurgen Klopp will be more than pleased with what he’s observed and the seven points garnered to boot.

Certainly, the Liverpool boss couldn’t have been any prouder watching his side battle back from behind to earn a 2-1 win at Newcastle United last week. That would have been a fine feat in itself yet the Reds were reduced to 10 men after the sending-off of Virgil van Dijk. But the barnstorming impact of Darwin Nunez off the bench as he punished the Magpies twice with two devastating counter-attackings.

Nunez’s double means will be hoping he’s done enough to start, while Klopp will be without his skipper van Dijk against a Villa side who - after being thrashed by Newcastle in their curtain-raiser - have won their past two matches. Ibrahima Konate and Thiago Alcantara both again miss out with injury while deadline-day signing Ryan Gravenberch was not registered in time to feature.

With all that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team we predict to face Aston Villa.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Immense against Newcastle and will have to be on his toes again. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Will captain Liverpool for the first time at Anfield. A big moment for him. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . CB - Joel Matip Settled into the Newcastle game and will be aiming to take the positives from that display. Must use all of his experience. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images