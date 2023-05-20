Liverpool team predicted to face Aston Villa in the Premier League at Anfield.

Liverpool aim to keep their slim chances of achieving a Premier League top-four finish alive when they face Aston Villa at Anfield today (15.00 BST).

The Reds have had an underwhelming season by their own high standards and failed to challenge for major honours. And for much of the campaign, as Jurgen Klopp’s troops struggledto build any sort of impetus, it appeared they might miss out on Europe altogether.

But Liverpool have found form in the business end of the season, having racked up seven successive victories. Their 3-0 win at Leicester City earlier this week ensured qualification into the Europa League - although it’s the Champions League that’s coveted the most.

Klopp knows it’s unlikely that the Reds will be able to catch either Newcastle United or Manchester United. Still, they can at least apply the pressure and will want to take momentum into next season.

The Liverpool boss is wary of the challenge that his side will face against Villa, who are themselves in the hunt for Europe. Ahead of the encounter, here’s the team we predict Klopp will name.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Aiming for a fourth successive clean sheet, which would be reward for his excellent season. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Superb again against Leicester, topped off by his sumptuous free-kick. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate Very much first choice these days and was a rock at Leicester. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Starting to look like the van Dijk of old lately as he’s dominated. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images