Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on May 17, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on May 17, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Liverpool starting line-up vs Aston Villa predicted - as Luis Diaz decision made - gallery

Liverpool team predicted to face Aston Villa in the Premier League at Anfield.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 20th May 2023, 08:17 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 08:17 BST

Liverpool aim to keep their slim chances of achieving a Premier League top-four finish alive when they face Aston Villa at Anfield today (15.00 BST).

The Reds have had an underwhelming season by their own high standards and failed to challenge for major honours. And for much of the campaign, as Jurgen Klopp’s troops struggledto build any sort of impetus, it appeared they might miss out on Europe altogether.

But Liverpool have found form in the business end of the season, having racked up seven successive victories. Their 3-0 win at Leicester City earlier this week ensured qualification into the Europa League - although it’s the Champions League that’s coveted the most.

Klopp knows it’s unlikely that the Reds will be able to catch either Newcastle United or Manchester United. Still, they can at least apply the pressure and will want to take momentum into next season.

The Liverpool boss is wary of the challenge that his side will face against Villa, who are themselves in the hunt for Europe. Ahead of the encounter, here’s the team we predict Klopp will name.

Aiming for a fourth successive clean sheet, which would be reward for his excellent season.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

Aiming for a fourth successive clean sheet, which would be reward for his excellent season. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Superb again against Leicester, topped off by his sumptuous free-kick.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Superb again against Leicester, topped off by his sumptuous free-kick. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Very much first choice these days and was a rock at Leicester.

3. CB - Ibrahima Konate

Very much first choice these days and was a rock at Leicester. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Starting to look like the van Dijk of old lately as he’s dominated.

4. CB - Virgil van Dijk

Starting to look like the van Dijk of old lately as he’s dominated. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Related topics:Aston VillaPremier LeagueChampions LeagueJurgen Klopp