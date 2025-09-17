Arne Slot, head coach of Liverpool during a Press Conference at Anfield on September 16, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

How Liverpool could line-up against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League at Anfield.

Liverpool’s quest to be conquerors of Europe begins tonight when they face Atletico Madrid (20.00 BST).

The Reds’ 2025-26 Champions League campaign begins and they head into the competition as one of the favourites as Premier League champions. Given Liverpool’s busy summer transfer window was, bringing in the likes of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, it’s understandable why they are well fancied to add a seventh European Cup to the Anfield trophy cabinet.

Liverpool haven’t been scintillating in their opening four games of the campaign and needed a 95th-minute penalty to earn a 1-0 win at Burnley last weekend. They now prepare to face an Atletico side that have started their La Liga season slowly but possess plenty of danger.

Ahead of the clash, here’s a look at how Liverpool could line-up.

Liverpool team predicted vs Atletico Madrid

GK - Alisson Becker

The Liverpool No.1 barely had anything to do against Burnley and will know he’s in for a much busier evening.

RB - Conor Bradley

Was excellent after coming off the bench for the second half at Burnley. Bradley now appears to have overcome his fitness issues and should finally be ready to start.

CB - Ibrahima Konate

After a tough start to the campaign, Konate has recaptured the form that he displayed throughout last season. There could be temptation to give the France international a rest but Liverpool will want to get off to a winning start.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Although Julian Alvarez is ruled out for Atletico, the Reds captain will still be wary of the threat he and his team-mates will face. The visitors play two up front which will be a different challenge.

LB - Andy Robertson

Had to be patient since Milos Kerkez’s arrival for £40 million from Bournemouth. However, the Liverpool vice-captain has an opportunity to make himself first choice again after replacing Kerkez before half-time at Burnley and delivered a good performance.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch

There may not be a midfielder in Europe who has started the campaign in better form. The £35 million fee Liverpool paid for Gravenberch really was a bargain.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

Featured at right-back because of injuries but he will want to move back into the engine room. Alexis Mac Allister is still searching for true fitness and it makes sense for him to be rested.

RW - Mo Salah

Much has been made of Salah’s subdued start to the campaign despite netting the penalty against Burnley. Getting him into more dangerous positions is key, while he must improve his decision-making.

AM - Florian Wirtz

The £100 million signing from Bayer Leverkusen has also seen his early performances scrutinised. However, Slot has no worries about Wirtz as he acclimatises to the Premier League and a return to facing European competition could help.

LW - Hugo Ekitike

The Frenchman has made a fine start to his Liverpool career, scoring three goals in five games. Ekitike is versatile and can play on the flank, while Cody Gakpo was not quite at it at Burnley so could be used from the bench.

ST - Alexander Isak

Kopites will head to Anfield hoping to get glimpse of the £125m British record signing. Slot admitted that there is a chance that Isak could start - and what a stage it would be under the lights.

Subs

Mamardashvili, Woodman, Frimpong, Gomez, Leoni, Kerkez, Endo, Mac Allister, Nyoni, Gakpo, Ngumoha, Danns.