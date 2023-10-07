Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool return to action when they make the trip to Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday (14.00 BST).

The Reds suffered their first top-flight loss of the 2023-24 season at the hands of Tottenham last weekend, although it was an encounter shrouded in controversy.

Still, there were plenty of positives to take from the 2-1 defeat, with Liverpool ending the game with nine men and only conceding a 96th minute goal via Joel Matip’s skewed clearance. Yet it means that Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota are ruled out through suspension.

Jurgen Klopp is also acutely aware of the task they face against a Brighton side who he regards are the best coached in the Premier League under Roberto De Zerbi. Liverpool suffered a chastening 3-0 reverse at the AMEX Stadium in the fixture last season.