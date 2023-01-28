Liverpool expected team to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup.

Liverpool travel to Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

The Reds are the current holders of the competition and are aiming to edge closer to another appearance at Wembley.

But Jurgen Klopp knows the size of the challenge his underperforming side face. Liverpool are just ninth in the Premier League table and were comprehensively defeated 3-0 by the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium only two weeks ago.

Still, Liverpool have made small steps since that loss by beating Wolves in the FA Cup third-round replay before drawing 0-0 against Chelsea.

For the trip to the south coast, the Reds will be without Virgil van Dijk, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Fabio Carvalho and Arthur Melo.

Klopp has to weigh up whether to play a strong team or to rest some of his players.

With that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team we predict.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Coaimhin Kellher played in the replay at Wolves but Liverpool’s No.1 is likely to be between the posts. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Image Photo Sales

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Didn’t start against Chelsea because of a minor injury and should be back in the team in the place of James Milner. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Image Photo Sales

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate Currently Liverpool’s first-choice centre-half with van Dijk injured. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Image Photo Sales

4 . CB - Joe Gomez He’s helped Liverpool keep successive clean sheets and deserves to keep his spot ahead of Joel Matip. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales